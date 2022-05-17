Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4

We have already heard about iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6, Apple has also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.4.

This update brings some new features to the Mac and it also comes with some performance improvements and some bug fixes. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

macOS Monterey 12.4 includes enhancements to Apple Podcasts and bug fixes:

• Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones

• Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Monterey 12.4 software update is now available to download for the Mac, you can install it from the Apple menu on your Mac.

Apple will be unveiling the next major release of macOS at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, macOS 13, we are looking forward to finding out what is coming to the Mac with the next major release.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Austin Poon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals