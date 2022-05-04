Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 4

Apple has released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 4, the software comes along with the new iOS 15.5 beta, iPadOS 15.5 beta, and watchOS 8.6 beta 4.

The new macOS Monterey 12.4 beta software has so far been released to developers, it should also be released to public beta testers sometime soon.

The new macOS Monterey 12.4 brings a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements to the Mac. This update does not come with any major new features.

One thing to note is that if you intend to use Universal Control with your Mac on macOS Monterey 12.4, then you will need to have the latest beta of iOS 15.5 installed on your iPad. This feature will not work with older versions of iPadOS when using the new beta on macOS.

You can find out more details about the new macOS Monterey 12.4 beta software over ay Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final version of this software to be released sometime this month.

Apple is expected to release all of these new software updates before their Worldwide Developer Conference 2022 which takes place between the 6th and 10th of June. As soon as we get some details on when the new macOS Monterey 12.4 software will be released, we will let you know.

