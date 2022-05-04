watchOS 8.6 beta 4 released

We just heard about the new iOS 15.5 beta 4 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 4, Apple has released some other betas, this includes the new watchOS 8.6 beta 4.

So far the new watchOS 8.6 beta 4 software has only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime this week.

The latest version of Apple’s watchOS comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch. There do not appear to be any major new features in this latest beta version of watchOS 8.6.

As this is the fourth beta of watchOS 8.6 it should not be very long before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting at least one or two more betas and then the final release of watchOS 8.6.

This should happen sometime this month as Apple will be looking to release this software before their Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place between the 6th of June and the 10th of June.

The new watchOS 8.6 beta 4 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details at the link below. As soon as we get some information on exactly when the new watchOS 8.6 software will be released we will let you know.

Source Apple Developer

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano

