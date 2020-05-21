Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 5

Apple has released a new beta software of macOS, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 5, the software comes at the same time as Apple has released iOS 13.5 and their new tvOS 13.4.5.

The macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 5 has been released to both developers and public beta testers, we are expecting the final version of the software to be released some time soon.

The update comes with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements, there is the new Battery Management feature which is designed for Apple’s notebooks, you can see how this works below.

The battery health management feature in macOS 10.15.5 is designed to improve your battery’s lifespan by reducing the rate at which it chemically ages. The feature does this by monitoring your battery’s temperature history and its charging patterns.

Based on the measurements that it collects, battery health management may reduce your battery’s maximum charge when in this mode. This happens as needed to ensure that your battery charges to a level that’s optimized for your usage—reducing wear on the battery, and slowing its chemical aging.

This will work in a similar way to the battery management feature on the iPhone and iPad. we are expecting Apple to release the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update some time soon, as soon as we get some details on its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

