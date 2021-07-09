Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 5

As well as the new betas of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 5.

The latest beta of Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.5 has been released a week after the previous one and it bring some new features, big fixes and performance improvements to the Mac.

The software is now available for developers to try out and we are also expecting the public beta to be made available soon. This is probably going to be one of the latest releases of Apple’s macOS Big Sur before the release of macOS Monterey.

Apple’s macOS Monterey is currently in beta and the software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac. This software update is expected to be released some time in September along with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates.

We are expecting Apple top release their macOS Big Sur 11.5 software update some time before the end of July. There will probably be one more beta of the software, possibly next week and then the final version may be available the week after. As soon as we get some more information on the release date we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

