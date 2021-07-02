Apple releases macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 1

Apple has released macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 1, this is the same software that was recently released to developers as developer beta 2.

Public beta testers can now download the first beta of macOS Monterey and try it out, you can find out how to do this over at Apple’s website. You will need to sign up for their Public Beta Testing program.

The macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 1 beings a range of new features to Apple’s Macs, this includes Universal Control which lets you easily control your iPad with your mouse and keyboard when placed near a Mac.

There are also a range of other updates includes updates for Safari, more security features for email and Apple’s new SharePlay feature which is also available in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Many of the apps are also getting updates on the Mac.

Apple are expected to release macOS 12 Monterey some time later in the year, it could be released in September along with iOS 15. We are also expecting some new MacBook Pros later in the year, these are also rumored for a September launch.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when Apple is planning to release macOS Monterey, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

