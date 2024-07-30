Apple Releases iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1

Apple has recently launched the first beta of iPadOS 18.1, introducing a suite of new features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella. These AI-driven functionalities are designed to enhance user experience and productivity across various apps and services. While the features are currently limited in scope, they are expected to roll out and expand over the next year gradually. The beta is available for iPads equipped with M series chips, such as recent iPad Air and iPad Pro models. The video below gives us a look at the new features introduced in iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1.

The key functionalities introduced in iPadOS 18.1 beta include:

Enhanced writing tools for proofreading, rewriting, and tone adjustment

Improved Siri capabilities with better contextual understanding and Type to Siri feature

New focus modes, including a “Reduce Interruptions” mode that intelligently manages notifications

Summarization features in Safari and Mail apps

Automatic transcription for recorded audio in the Notes app

Apple Intelligence Features

The new AI-driven functionalities in iPadOS 18.1 are aimed at enhancing user experience across various aspects of the operating system. These features require iPads with M series chips and will be gradually rolled out over the next year. Users can sign up for access via settings, but there is currently a waitlist for approval, indicating high demand for these innovative features.

Writing Tools

iPadOS 18.1 beta introduces several writing tools designed to improve productivity and streamline the writing process. These tools include options for proofreading and rewriting text, allowing users to refine their writing with ease. Additionally, users can adjust the tone of their writing to be friendly, professional, or concise, depending on their needs. The summarization feature helps users extract key points from their text, although this functionality is limited in the current beta.

Siri Enhancements

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, has received significant upgrades in this beta. The new UI allows for better contextual understanding, allowing Siri to handle stumbles in speech more effectively and provide more accurate responses. Users can also ask product knowledge queries, although this feature is still limited. The introduction of the Type to Siri feature is another notable addition, allowing users to interact with Siri via text, providing an alternative to voice commands.

Summarization Features

The iPadOS 18.1 beta introduces summarization features in both the Safari browser and the Mail app. In Safari, when viewing an article in reader mode, users can now access a summary of the content, making it easier to grasp the main points quickly. Similarly, the Mail app can now extract key points from emails, helping users to quickly understand the most important information without having to read through entire messages.

Focus Modes

A new “Reduce Interruptions” mode has been added to the existing focus modes in iPadOS 18.1. This mode uses AI to intelligently manage notifications, deciding which ones to silence and which to allow through based on user preferences and context. Existing focus modes have also been improved with intelligent breakthrough and silencing options, further enhancing users’ ability to concentrate on their tasks without unnecessary distractions.

Transcripts for Recorded Audio

The Notes app in iPadOS 18.1 beta now includes an automatic transcription feature for recorded audio. This functionality converts recorded audio into text, making it easier for users to review and organize their notes without having to manually transcribe the content. This feature is expected to be particularly useful for students, professionals, and anyone who frequently relies on audio recordings for note-taking purposes.

While many of the AI-driven functionalities in iPadOS 18.1 beta are still in development and may have limited capabilities, they represent a significant step forward in Apple’s efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its mobile operating system. As these features continue to evolve and improve with future updates, users can expect a more intuitive, efficient, and personalized experience when using their iPads.

Source & Image Credit: Slate Pad



