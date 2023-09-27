Google is shutting down Google Podcasts next year

Google has announced that it will be shutting down Google Podcasts in 2024, they will be integrating podcasts into YouTube Music and they will be moving all of their podcast content to the platform.

Google’s plan is to increase their investment in podcasts on YouTube Music, and they will also be helping their podcast users move over to YouTube Music, you can see more details below.

We want to make sure we get this right and will give fans and podcasters plenty of time to make the transition. For users, it means a simple migration tool and the ability to add podcast RSS feeds to their YouTube Music library, including shows not currently hosted by YouTube. For those who prefer a different listening platform, the tools will also include an option to download an OPML file of their show subscriptions, which they can upload to an app that supports their import. For podcasters, this means providing robust creation and analytics tools, as well as RSS uploads, in addition to making your podcasts available everywhere YouTube Music listeners are already consuming their favorite content–in the background, in the car, offline, and more.

You can find out more information about Google shutting down its Google Podcasts and moving everything over to YouTube Music over at their website at the link below.

Source Google



