Apple releases iPadOS 16.1 beta 2

Apple will release the first version of their new iPadOS in October and now we have a new beta, iPadOS 16.1 beta 2.

Apple released iOS 16 and watchOS 9 earlier this week, they have now also released new betas of iOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 to developers.

iPadOS 16.1 will be the first version of Apple’s iPadOS 16 that will be released, the software will bring lots of new features to the iPad.

Some of the new features coming to the iPad include the new Stage Manager feature, this is one of the reasons that the launch of iPadOS 16 has been delayed.

Stage Manager is one of the new multitasking features in the iPadOS 16 update, it will allow you to run multiple takes at the same time, resize windows and easily switch between multiple apps.

There will also be updates to a wide range of apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime, and many more apps.

The new iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 is now available for developers to try out, we are expecting a few more betas before the final version. This should be released sometime next month along with Apple’s new iPad, we will also see some new Macs next month as well.

We are looking forward to seeing the new iPad range and also the new Mac range when they are made official at Apple’s next press event.

