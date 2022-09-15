iOS 16.1 beta 1 released to developers

Apple released iOS 16 to everyone this week and now we have their first beta after the release, iOS 16.1 beta 1.

So far Apple has released iOS 16.1 beta 1 to developers and the update brings some new features to the iPhone.

Some of the new features that will come with the iPhone in iOS 16.1 include some changes and new features to the Lock Screen customization, you will now be able to easily customize the Home Screen as well.

There is now also support for Matter Accessories which will be launching this fall and will work with Apple HomeKit.

There is now also a new feature in the battery section called Clean Energy Charging, you can select this when using your device and it will attempt to charge it when lower carbon electricity is available. We are not sure as yet exactly how this will work.

In Apple’s iOS 16.1 software update you will be given the option to delete the wallet app, you will have the option to either delete it completely or remove it from the Home Screen.

This update will also add the battery percentage to the status bar on the iPhone for the models where it is nor currently available. These include the iPhone XR, 11, 12 Mini, and 13 Mini. These handsets were not supported in iOS 16.

There are quite a few more features coming to the iPhone with iOS 161. the software update, it will be a while before the update lands as this is only the first beta.

Source MacRumors



