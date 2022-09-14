How to setup the iOS 16 Lock Screen (Video)

Apple’s iOS 16 software update is finally here, it comes with lots of new features, this includes a new Lock Screen with a range of customizable widgets.

There are lots of different options on how you can set up the iOS 16 Lock Screen, there are a range of widgets from Apple and also some third-party widgets from third-party apps. We are expecting to see a lot more of these widgets over the next few months.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a great look at the new iPhone Lock Screen and how to set it up on your device, let’s find out some more details.

As we can see from the video there are three main sections that can be customized on the iPhone Lock Screen.

This includes the time in the middle of the display, you can change the font on this and you can also change the color of the time as well.

The second part of the Lock Screen that is customizable is the date window at the top, as well as displaying the date, there are a number of other things that can also be displayed as well. You can choose things like alarms, events, weather, activity, calendar, and many more.

The third section is below the time, this is the main widget display and you can choose up to four individual widgets in this section. There are some widgets that are double widgets, like the weather which can display a lot of information, there are also single widgets, the two different sizes can be combined.

You can also easily change your Home Screen wallpaper as well, this is done from the same menu and there are a lot of different options available for the Home Screen as well.

There are also a range of pre-selected Lock Screens that already have widgets setup within them, there are options like Weather, Astronomy and more, these are definitely with checking out.

The video below gives us lots of details on how to set up the iOS 16 Lock Screen, we are expecting a wide range of new widgets to be added from other apps and companies over the coming weeks.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

