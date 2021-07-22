Apple releases iPadOS 14.7 software update

Earlier this week Apple release iOS 14.7 for the iPhone and now they have also released the iPadOS 14.7 software update for the iPad.

The new iPadOS 14.7 software update brings some new features to the iPad and it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Included in this update for the iPad is updates for Apple Car Family that lets you combine credit limits with family members.

The update also comes with changes to the Home App that lets you set multiple timers on the Homepod and more. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

iPadOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPad‌:

Apple Card‌ family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌Apple Card‌ user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with ‌iPad‌

The new iPadOS 14.7 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your device.

Source MacRumors

