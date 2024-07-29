Apple Releases iOS 18 beta 4.5

Apple has recently released iOS 18 beta 4.5, a re-release of the previous beta 4 version. This update primarily focuses on aligning with the upcoming iOS 18 public beta 2 and addressing various bug fixes and minor feature updates. While it does not include any new modem updates, it targets specific issues related to phone calls and storage bugs, aiming to enhance the overall user experience.

The iOS 18 beta 4.5 update is now available for download, with a size of 264.0 MB on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the build number 22A5316K. Alongside this release, Apple has also re-released the iPadOS 18 beta 4, ensuring consistency across their mobile operating systems. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on what is included in the release.

New Features and Visual Enhancements

In this update, users will find:

New iOS 18 wallpapers that support both light and dark mode options, providing a refreshed look to the device’s home screen and lock screen.

that support both light and dark mode options, providing a refreshed look to the device’s home screen and lock screen. Removal of iPhone 15 Pro wallpapers , streamlining the wallpaper options for users.

, streamlining the wallpaper options for users. Introduction of a new flashlight animation specifically for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, adding a touch of visual flair to the flashlight feature.

Critical Bug Fixes for Improved Stability and Performance

iOS 18 beta 4.5 includes several critical bug fixes aimed at improving the overall stability and performance of the operating system:

Phone call stability improvements , addressing previous issues that users encountered during calls.

, addressing previous issues that users encountered during calls. Storage bug fixes , ensuring better data management and resolving any related issues.

, ensuring better data management and resolving any related issues. Enhanced photo zoom quality , providing clearer and more detailed images when zooming in.

, providing clearer and more detailed images when zooming in. Bug fixes for customization options and the Control Center, improving the user experience and functionality of these features.

Despite these improvements, some known issues persist in this beta release. Users may still encounter a wallpaper dimming bug, brightness and volume control bugs, and potential crashes of the Settings app when navigating to storage without first opening the Podcasts app.

Performance Expectations and Future Updates

In terms of performance, iOS 18 beta 4.5 does not introduce significant improvements. While battery life is slightly better compared to beta 3, it still falls short of the performance observed in iOS 17.5.1. Users should not expect major performance enhancements in this particular update.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release the iOS 18 public beta 2 in the near future. Additionally, the company may transition to a weekly beta release cycle, allowing for more frequent updates and improvements to the operating system.

For users currently running beta 3 or beta 4, updating to iOS 18 beta 4.5 is recommended to benefit from the bug fixes and minor feature updates. However, those seeking a more stable release may prefer to wait for the upcoming public beta 2.

As Apple continues to refine and enhance iOS 18 through subsequent beta releases, users can anticipate further improvements, bug fixes, and the introduction of new features. These updates aim to provide a more polished and seamless user experience, ensuring that iOS 18 is ready for its official release to the public.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



