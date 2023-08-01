macOS 14 Sonoma public beta 2 released

Apple has released macOS 14 Sonoma public beta 2 to public beta testers, the software comes two weeks after the first public beta and it brings a range of new features to the Mac. Apple also recently released a new developer beta of macOS Sonoma as well.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, this will include updates for existing apps, and much more, these will include dynamic widgets, improved video conferencing capabilities, upgrades to Apple’s Safari, new screen savers, an enhanced gaming experience, and many more new features for the Mac.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma public beta 2 software is now available to download, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out, you can find out more information on this over at Apple’s website at the link below.

We are expecting the final version of macOS Sonoma later this year, Apple is expected to launch some new Macs in either October or November, so we should get the new macOS Sonoma update at the same time. As soon as we get some information on a possible release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



