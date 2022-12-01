Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 software update

Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone, iOS 16.1.2, this update comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Included in this new software update for the iPhone are some improvements for the carrier settings for the devices and optimizations for the crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Here are the release notes:

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

– Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Previously we have heard that sometimes when people have been on rollercoasters, the crash detection feature would activate on the iPhone. When the iPhone detects a crash and you do not respond, it would call emergency services, this should have been fixed in this software update.

The new iOS 16.1.2 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install.

Apple is also working on iOS 16.2 at the moment which is currently in beta, this software is coming later this month and is expected around the middle of December.

Source Apple





