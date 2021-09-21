Apple releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple’s latest iPhone and iPad updates are now available to download, yesterday Apple releases iOS 15 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 for the iPad.

You can install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Make sure that you have your device backed up before you install the update, just in case there are any issues, although so far there do not appear to be any reported problems with the update.

Here is a list of devices that can install the latest updates:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st gen)

iPod Touch (7th gen)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad (5th generation or newer)

iPad mini (5th generation or newer)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation or newer)

iPad Air 2

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes a new Focus mode to help you focus. It is designed to help you cut down on less important notifications and only show you important ones.

There is also SharePlay, updates to Apple Wallet, Maps, Safari, privacy updates for email and many more. The new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates are now available to download. If you install the update, leave a comment and let us know what you think of it.

Source Apple

