Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2

We recently had the iOS 15.0.1 software update and now we have another update, iOS 15.0.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.0.2 for the iPad.

These new software updates brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with some security updates.

This software update for the iPhone and iPad update fixes an issues related to photos on your photo library, plus a bug related to the Apple Airtag and more, you can see what is included in the update below.

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

– Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

– iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

– AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

– CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

– Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Apple is also working on iOS 15.1, this is currently in beta and it will bring SharePlay to the iPhone and iPad, we are expecting this to land around the end of the month.

Source Apple

