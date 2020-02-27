Apple releases iOS 13.4 beta 3

Apple has now released a new beta of their iOS software to developers, iOS 13.4 beta 3, the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 13.4 beta 3 for the iPad.

This new beta comes a week after the release of the second beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, we previously heard about the new features that would be available in this update.

Some of the new features includes the ability to share folders over iCloud with friends and family in iCloud Drive. There are also come changes coming to mail with an updated toolbar and more.

One feature that was discovered in the first beta of iOS 13.4 was a new CarKey feature, this should allow you to lock, unlock and start NFC enabled cars with your iPhone. You will also be able to send a digital key to people using the messaging app, this could be a useful feature for car rental companies and other companies.

There are also some new Animoji and Memoji stickers in this new release of iOS, we are expecting the final version of the software to land some time in March, as soon as we get details on a release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals