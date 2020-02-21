Apple releases iOS 13.4 beta 2 to public beta testers

Apple recently released their iOS 13.4 beta 2 and iPadOS beta 2 software to developers and now they have also released the software to their public beta testing program.

The new iOS 13.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 2 are now available to public beta testers, you will need to sign up to apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out.

The software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes the ability to share iCloud folders, a new mail toolbar and some new Memoji stickers.

There was also a reference to CarKey discovered in the first beta of the OS, this will apparently enable you to lock and unlock your car and also start your car, this feature will work on NFC vehicles.

This is only the second beta of the software that Apple has released, it may take a while before the final version land and we are expecting it to be available some time in March, as soon as we get some details about the release date we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals