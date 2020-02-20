iOS 13.4 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.3.1 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their second beta of iOS 13.4 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 13.4 Beta 2 vs iOS 13.3.1.

In the video we get to see the new beta of iOS 13.4 run side by side with the current software on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR.

If you want to skip to a specific device the iPhone SE starts at 00:17, the iPhone 6S 07:10, the iPhone 7 14:04, the iPhone 8 20:47, the iPhone XR 27:45.

As we can see from the video some of the device do boot up slightly quicker with the new beta 2 of iOS 13.4, there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps. It will be interesting to see if there are any further improvements by the time the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

