5 NEW Products Leaked Ahead of Apple’s October Event (Full Breakdown)

Recent leaks have revealed Apple’s ambitious plans to integrate the advanced M5 chip into five upcoming products: the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, Vision Pro, and MacBook Air. These updates prioritize performance enhancements over design changes, signaling Apple’s focus on delivering innovative technology for professionals and everyday users alike. Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing two new external displays, further expanding its ecosystem. Below is a detailed look at what these developments mean for users. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details about what to expect from the October Apple event.

M5 iPad Pro: A Leap in Performance

The M5 iPad Pro is set to deliver substantial performance upgrades, powered by the new M5 chip. This processor offers faster single-core and multi-core speeds, supported by 12GB of RAM and a GPU that is 35% faster than its predecessor, the M4. These improvements are designed to handle demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and multitasking with ease.

Despite these internal advancements, the iPad Pro’s design will remain unchanged. Notably, rumored features like dual front-facing cameras will not be included, and Apple plans to remove the “iPad Pro” text from the back of the device. On the bright side, accessories from the M4 model will remain compatible, ensuring a seamless transition for existing users. This combination of powerful performance and accessory continuity makes the M5 iPad Pro a compelling choice for professionals and creatives.

M5 MacBook Pro: Connectivity and Potential Cellular Integration

The M5 MacBook Pro is expected to focus on connectivity enhancements and internal upgrades. The inclusion of Apple’s N1 wireless chip will enable support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, offering faster and more reliable connections. These features are particularly beneficial for users who rely on stable and high-speed wireless connectivity for work or entertainment.

Leaked FCC documents suggest Apple is testing a 5G cellular modem for the MacBook Pro. If implemented, this would mark the first time a MacBook Pro offers cellular connectivity, providing professionals with uninterrupted internet access while on the move. While the design and display are expected to remain consistent with the current model, the addition of 5G could significantly enhance the device’s versatility for remote work and travel.

M5 Mac Mini and iMac: Compact Powerhouses

The M5 Mac Mini is anticipated to debut alongside other M5-powered devices, bringing improved performance and energy efficiency to Apple’s compact desktop lineup. The M5 chip’s capabilities make the Mac Mini an attractive option for users seeking a small yet powerful desktop solution for tasks ranging from coding to media creation.

Speculation also surrounds the potential release of an M5 iMac. If launched, the iMac would combine the sleek aesthetics of an all-in-one design with the processing power of the M5 chip. This combination could appeal to users who value both performance and a minimalist workspace setup.

M5 Vision Pro: Enhanced Immersive Experiences

Apple’s Vision Pro is set to transition from the M2 chip to the M5 chip, promising better performance and energy efficiency. These upgrades are expected to enhance the device’s ability to deliver immersive experiences, making it more appealing to professionals and creatives who rely on augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications.

In addition to internal improvements, the Vision Pro may introduce a new space black finish, offering a sleek aesthetic option. A redesigned head strap is also rumored, aiming to improve comfort during extended use. These updates suggest Apple is refining the Vision Pro to better meet the needs of users who demand both functionality and comfort.

M5 MacBook Air: Portability Meets Connectivity

The M5 MacBook Air is expected to launch in spring 2026, following the release of the MacBook Pro. Like its Pro counterpart, the MacBook Air may feature a 5G cellular modem, enhancing its appeal for users who prioritize portability and reliable connectivity. This addition would make the MacBook Air an ideal choice for students, remote workers, and frequent travelers.

While no design changes have been confirmed, the M5 chip is expected to deliver significant performance improvements, making sure the MacBook Air remains competitive in its category. With its lightweight design and enhanced capabilities, the M5 MacBook Air is poised to be a versatile tool for a wide range of users.

External Displays: Studio Display and Studio Display Pro

Apple is reportedly working on two new 27-inch external monitors, potentially branded as the Studio Display and Studio Display Pro. The Pro version is rumored to feature advanced technologies such as a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and mini-LED backlighting. These features would provide smoother visuals and improved color accuracy, catering to professionals in creative industries who require high-quality displays for tasks like video editing and graphic design.

The standard Studio Display is expected to offer a more affordable option while still delivering excellent performance. These external displays highlight Apple’s commitment to supporting professionals with tools that enhance productivity and creativity.

Performance and Innovation at the Forefront

The introduction of the M5 chip across Apple’s product lineup underscores the company’s focus on performance-driven innovation. While design changes appear minimal, features like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and potential 5G connectivity demonstrate Apple’s dedication to improving the user experience. The rumored external displays further expand Apple’s ecosystem, offering solutions tailored to the needs of professionals. As these products roll out, they are set to reinforce Apple’s position as a leader in innovative technology, meeting the demands of both casual users and industry experts.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



