Apple Music Classical features over 5 million tracks

Following on from the availability of the new Apple Music Classical application and service yesterday, Apple has revealed more details about what you can expect from the world’s largest classical music catalogue which features over 5 million tracks. Apple has made it easy to search works by artist, conductor, instrument, orchestra, and more. Plus, experience the highest quality audio available, up to 192kHz at 24-bit, and thousands of additional recordings in immersive Spatial Audio.

“Editors have created over 700 playlists to guide listeners through 800 years of music, and more will be added. Beginners can start with The Story of Classical audio guides, which blend expert commentary and selected works to introduce key composers, periods, instruments, and classical terminology. For devotees, there’s the chance to go behind the scenes of selected recordings as leading classical artists offer track-by-track audio commentary. Plus, every week, Apple Music Classical’s hand-picked Hidden Gems highlight a selection of lesser-known works, while Composer Undiscovered playlists bring a new perspective to famous names.”

Apple Music Classical

“Watch as two of the most powerful talents in classical music, Alice Sara Ott and Karina Canellakis, join forces to introduce you to the new app with an exclusive performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 recorded in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Included with Apple Music Individual, Student or Family Plan subscriptions at no additional cost. Now in the App Store.”

“We love music — that’s really what we’re all about — and classical music is foundational to music of all genres,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals