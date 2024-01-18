Apple TV+ Messi’s World Cup:The Rise of a Legend premieres Feb 21st

If you are looking forward to the premiere of the highly anticipated Apple TV documentary series about Lionel Messi. An Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Apple is giving you the chance to step into the life of one of the most iconic athletes of our time.

On February 21, 2024, Apple TV+ invites viewers to do just that with the premiere of “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.” This four-part documentary series takes you on a journey through the illustrious career of Lionel Messi, focusing on his remarkable experiences across five FIFA World Cup tournaments, and culminating in his 2022 World Cup victory with Argentina.

Apple Lionel Messi documentary

The series promises to offer an unparalleled look into the life of Messi, providing viewers with intimate interviews featuring his teammates, coaches, and ardent fans. These conversations aim to illuminate the profound influence Messi has had on the sport of football and his unwavering commitment to his national team. From his early days on the international stage to his ascent to legendary status, the documentary captures the essence of Messi’s resilience, his extraordinary talent, and his relentless pursuit of greatness.

Produced by the acclaimed SMUGGLER Entertainment in collaboration with Pegsa, the documentary is crafted by a team of award-winning producers. Their expertise ensures that Messi’s story is told with the depth and quality it deserves. But the exploration of Messi’s world doesn’t end with the documentary. Fans can continue to follow his current exploits with Inter Miami CF in the MLS through the Season Pass available on the Apple TV app.

This documentary series is more than just a chronicle of Messi’s achievements; it’s a tribute to his journey, a testament to his exceptional skills, and a celebration of his lasting impact on the world of football. Don’t miss the chance to experience the story of one of the sport’s most celebrated figures in “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend,” exclusively on Apple TV+.



