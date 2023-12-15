Messi’s World Cup The Rise of a Legend premiers February 21st 2024 on Apple TV

On February 21, 2024, Apple TV will release a remarkable four-part documentary Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend. Promising to provide an intimate, in-depth look at Lionel Messi’s illustrious football career, focusing not only on his professional trajectory but also on the man behind the football legend.

The series, filmed in Paris, Qatar, and Messi’s home country Argentina, traces Messi’s journey from his humble beginnings to his rise as a global football superstar. The documentary offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Messi, arguably the greatest football player of all time, revealing aspects of his life and career that have never been seen before.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is not merely a chronicle of Messi’s football career. It also provides an intimate look at Messi’s personal life, featuring personal interviews with Messi himself, as well as conversations with those who know him best – his teammates, coaches, competitors, fans, and commentators. These interviews and conversations serve to highlight Messi’s influence and impact on a national and global level, offering insights into Messi’s character and his role in shaping the world of football.

Messi Apple TV series premiers February 2024

At the heart of the documentary is Messi’s journey with the Argentina national football team, with a particular focus on his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his triumphant victory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The series charts Messi’s journey from his first match with the Argentina national football team, through his unexpected early retirement in 2016, to his comeback and eventual crowning as the 2022 tournament’s best player.

The documentary also provides an in-depth exploration of Messi’s early retirement in 2016 and his subsequent return to the game. This aspect of the series serves as a testament to Messi’s resilience and determination, showcasing his ability to overcome adversity and rise to the top of his game.

The global premiere of The Rise of a Legend on Apple TV+ on February 21, 2024, is an event eagerly anticipated by football fans worldwide. The documentary promises to provide a unique and comprehensive look at Messi’s career and his influence on the world of football, offering viewers an unprecedented opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is more than just a documentary about Lionel Messi. It is a tribute to his impact on the world of football, a testament to his resilience and determination, and a celebration of his incredible journey from his humble beginnings to his crowning as a football legend. The series promises to be a must-watch for football fans and non-fans alike, providing a unique and insightful look into the life and career of one of the greatest football players of all time.



