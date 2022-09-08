Cobra Kai Season 5 lands on Netflix tomorrow

Fans of Cobra Kai will be pleased to know that Season 5 of the popular show lands on Netflix tomorrow the 9th of September.

The new season starts where season 4 left off after the defeat at the All Valley tournament, the trailer below gives us a look at what we can expect in this season of the show and it certainly looks interesting.

The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres September 9 only on Netflix.

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

We can’t wait to find out what happens in the next season of Cobra Kai, from the trailer it certainly looks like it is going to be interesting and could end up being the best season yet. All episodes of season 5 will be made available on Netflix from tomorrow the 9th of September.

Source Netflix / YouTube

