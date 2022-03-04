Apple Maps is now showing Crimea as part of Ukraine

Yesterday we heard that Apple has stopped selling its devices in Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and now it is making changes to Apple Maps.

Crimea was annexed from Ukraine by Russia back in 2014, and in 2019 Apple made the controversial decision to include it as part of Russia for anyone who lived there.

Users from other parts of the world were shown Crimea as an independent region, Apple and Google were told by Russia to show Crimea as part of their country.

Now Apple is showing Crimea as part of Ukraine again, this is something that it has not done since 2019, although if you are in Russia it is still shown as part of Russia on their Maps.

The changes have been made to Maps and also to their Weather Apps on the iPhone and iPad, we wonder if Apple will also make this change in Russia as well.

Apple and a number of companies are stopping trading in Russia, companies like Ikea, Google, and many more are pulling out of the country because of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

More and more countries are expected to pull their businesses out of Russia and Russia is facing massive sanctions from around the world.

