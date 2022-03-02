Google Maps removing tags from maps in Ukraine

Google has announced that it is removing tags, pins, and more from Google Maps in Ukraine, this comes after claims that the software is being used to coordinate Russian airstrikes and other military operations.

The search giant has also started to remove user-submitted locations from Google Maps, this is happening in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

We’ve launched an SOS alert on Search across Ukraine. When people search for refugee and evacuation information, they will see an alert pointing them to United Nations resources for refugees and asylum seekers. We’re working with expert organizations to source helpful humanitarian information as the situation unfolds.

And after consulting with multiple sources on the ground, including local authorities, we’ve temporarily disabled some live Google Maps features in Ukraine, including the traffic layer and information about how busy places are, to help protect the safety of local communities and their citizens. We’ve also added information on refugee and migrant centers in neighboring countries.

Google has also disabled some live features in their mapping software in Ukraine, they are also making sure that their services are still accessible in Ukraine. You can see more information over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, Buzzfeed

