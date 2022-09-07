OWC acquires Apple trade-in SellYourMac.com

OWC has this week announced the acquisition of the trusted Apple trade-in company SellYourMac.com which offers a fast and safe way for Apple users to trade-in their unwanted Apple devices for cash. The business was launched back in 2009 and now OWC hopes that the combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace will help establish OWC as the number one third-party provider for Apple users worldwide to trade their Apple devices for cash.

“Being a part of the OWC family helps us work towards achieving our vision of being the #1 most trusted and known Apple trade in company in the world,” said Brian Burke, Chief Mac Man at SellYourMac.com. “I’ve long admired OWC as a growing and successful company within the Apple ecosystem and we are beyond excited to take SellYourMac.com onward and upwards together as part of OWC.”

“This is a win for everyone. I am excited to welcome a great team to OWC as we incorporate their amazing, easy to use, SellYourMac.com trade-in website and technology. More Macs, iPhones, and iPads find continuing purpose with their next owner and a fair trade-in from their present,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder/CEO of OWC. “Our Apple Refurbishments division is now even better for all of our customers’ buy and trade-in/sell needs.”

Source : OWC

