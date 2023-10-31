New Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14 and 16-inch laptops

The new mid-range Apple MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro features have been announced today take the form of the new 14- and 16-inch models, designed specifically for users with demanding workflows, such as coders, creatives, and researchers, who require high-performance machines that can handle their complex tasks with ease.

One of the most notable features of the new MacBook Pro models is the Apple M3 Pro chip. This chip offers greater performance, supports more unified memory, and is up to 40% faster than the 16-inch model with the M1 Pro chip. This performance boost is not just in theory; it translates into tangible improvements in various professional applications. For instance, users can expect up to 3x faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop, up to 20x faster base-calling for DNA sequencing in Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW, and up to 1.7x faster text-based editing in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro

MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in space black, a stunning new color that’s “unmistakably pro” says Apple. The finish features a breakthrough chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints. M3 Pro and M3 Max models are also available in silver, and the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.

The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips stand out as the first personal computer chips to be built using 3-nanometer technology. This innovation delivers a significant leap forward in graphics architecture for Apple silicon. The GPU features Dynamic Caching, a technology that allocates the use of local memory in hardware in real time. This increases GPU utilization and performance for demanding pro apps and games, making the new MacBook Pro models an excellent choice for those in need of high-performance graphics.

In addition to the impressive performance enhancements, the new MacBook Pro models also introduce new rendering features, including hardware-accelerated mesh shading and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. These features provide greater capability and efficiency with geometry processing and more accurate shadows and reflections in games, respectively. This means that the new MacBook Pro models are not only powerful workstations but also capable gaming machines.

Apple M3 silicon

Display and battery life

The new MacBook Pro models also shine in terms of display and audio features. They are equipped with a Liquid Retina XDR display, which offers stunning visuals, and a built-in 1080p camera for clear video calls. Additionally, the six-speaker sound system ensures high-quality audio, enhancing the multimedia experience.

Battery life is another area where the new MacBook Pro models excel. They offer up to 22 hours of battery life, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery. This makes them an excellent choice for professionals who need a reliable machine for long work sessions.

Ordering and availability

Finally, the new MacBook Pro models are available for order starting today, with availability beginning November 7th 2023. This means that users won’t have to wait long to get their hands on these high-performance machines.

The new MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro features represent a significant upgrade over the previous models. They offer enhanced performance for demanding workflows, advanced graphics architecture, new rendering features, and impressive battery life. Whether you’re a coder, a creative, or a researcher, these new models are designed to handle your most demanding tasks with ease.



