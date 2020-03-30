Apple launches COVID-19 app and website

Apple has announced that it has launched a COVID-19 website and app in order to try and help people determine whether they may have the coronavirus.

The Apple COVID-19 app and website also has a set or resources as well as a screening tool that are based on the CDC guidance.

The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider. This new screening tool is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.

You can find out more information about Apple’s COVID-19 app over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

