Apple launches iCloud Passwords for Google Chrome

Apple’s iCloud Keychain stores all of your passwords on your Mac and iOS devices and now Apple is launching a version of the software on Google Chrome called iCloud Passwords.

The iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome will allow you to use your iCloud Keychain passwords with Chrome.

Cloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows. iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.

