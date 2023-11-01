Scary Fast Apple’s keynote event October 2023 in full and behind the scenes

If you are interested in learning more about how Apple created its Scary Fast Apple’s keynote event 2023 filming the complete presentation on its powerful iPhone and editing the footage on its range of Mac computers. You will be pleased to know that Apple has taken us behind-the-scenes to reveal how the presentation video was created. If you haven’t yet seen it it is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

The 2023 Apple Scary Fast special event was a spectacle not just for the unveiling of the new MacBook Pro with M3 chips and the 24-inch iMac with M3, but also for the groundbreaking filming techniques employed. The event, directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Brian Oakes, was filmed exclusively using the iPhone 15 Pro Max, showcasing the device’s unparalleled video capabilities.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system is a marvel in itself, offering high-quality video that rivals professional video cameras. This is largely due to its support for the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), a color space standard in the film industry. This feature allows for the accurate reproduction of color in digital images, a critical factor in professional filmmaking.

The use of the iPhone 15 Pro Max was not an arbitrary choice. It was a strategic move, advised by Apple’s own Jon Carr, a Pro Workflow video specialist, and Jeff Wozniak, who has worked on major film productions. Their expertise, combined with the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s capabilities, resulted in a visually stunning event.

The filming of the Scary Fast event was a testament to the power of the Apple ecosystem. Multiple iPhone 15 Pro Max devices were used, integrating seamlessly with the Blackmagic Camera app and Tentacle Sync, a professional audio synchronization solution. This combination of hardware and software allowed for a level of control and precision that is typically associated with high-end film production.

Scary Fast Apple keynote event 2023 in full

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s new USB-C connector also played a significant role in the event’s filming. It supports data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps, enabling ProRes video recording directly to an external SSD drive. ProRes is a high-quality, lossy video compression format developed by Apple for use in post-production, and its integration with the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a game-changer for mobile filmmaking.

The event also highlighted the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s improved low-light video performance. The team used a custom SpaceCam rig for filming, allowing them to capture stunning footage even in challenging lighting conditions. This is a testament to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s versatility and its potential as a tool for professional filmmakers.

Blackmagic camera app

The Blackmagic Camera app, designed exclusively for iOS users, was another integral part of the filming process. It adds digital film camera controls to the iPhone, providing filmmakers with a level of control typically reserved for professional camera systems. This app, in combination with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, blurs the line between professional and mobile filmmaking.

Traditional filming techniques were also employed seamlessly with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The use of drones, for example, allowed for dynamic aerial shots, adding another layer of depth to the event’s visual narrative. This demonstrates that the iPhone 15 Pro Max can not only integrate with modern filming technologies but also enhance them.

The quality of the image produced by the iPhone 15 Pro Max has been praised by industry professionals. Stefan Sonnenfeld, CEO of Company 3, lauded the device’s image quality and ease of use. This endorsement, coming from a leader in the film industry, speaks volumes about the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s potential as a filmmaking tool.

The filming of Apple’s Scary Fast event with the iPhone 15 Pro Max showcased the device’s high-quality video capability, versatility, and ease of use. The integration of ProRes and Apple Log encoding, the use of the Blackmagic Camera app and Tentacle Sync, and the device’s low-light video performance all contributed to a visually stunning event. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, with its advanced features and compatibility with traditional filming techniques, is proving to be a formidable tool in the world of professional filmmaking.

Source & Image Credits : Apple



