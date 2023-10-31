New Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max flagship 14-inch and 16-inch laptops

Apple’s latest flagship laptop takes the form of the MacBook Pro powered by Apples most powerful M3 Max silicon chip to date and available in both 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The M3 Max, a high-performance chip designed for demanding workflows such as machine learning programming, 3D art creation, and video editing. These new models are not only aesthetically pleasing but also pack a powerful punch in terms of performance, making them a worthy upgrade from older MacBook Pro models, especially those running the now removed Intel systems that have been replaced by the Apple M silicon chips.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at $1,599 (U.S.) and $1,499 (U.S.) for education

14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,849 (U.S.) for education

16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 (U.S.) and $2,299 (U.S.) for education.

The M3 Max is and the M3 are the first chips for a personal computer built using 3-nanometer technology. This advanced technology provides improved GPU utilization and performance, making the M3 Max up to 2.5 times faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. The M3 Max even outperforms the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model by a staggering 11 times. This increased speed and performance can significantly improve the user experience, especially for professionals who rely on its MacBooks for demanding tasks.

Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Max

One of the standout features of the new MacBook Pro models is its support for up to 128GB of unified memory. This expanded memory capacity allows for large and complex projects across multiple professional apps and plugins, making the new MacBook Pro an ideal choice for professionals involved in high-intensity computing tasks.

The M3 Max also introduces new rendering features to Apple silicon. These include hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, which can significantly enhance simulation, rendering, and noise reduction capabilities. These features can be particularly beneficial for professionals involved in 3D art creation and video editing.

Liquid Retina XDR display

The new MacBook Pro models also boast a Liquid Retina XDR display, offering an immersive viewing experience. This, combined with a built-in 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a variety of connectivity options, makes the new MacBook Pro a comprehensive package of performance and convenience.

Battery life

In terms of portability, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 22 hours of battery life. This impressive battery life ensures that the MacBook Pro delivers the same performance whether it’s plugged in or running on battery, making it a reliable companion for professionals on the go.

Apple has also taken significant strides in terms of sustainability with the new MacBook Pro models. They are made from 100% recycled aluminum and use 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, along with 100% recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards. This commitment to sustainability aligns with Apple’s goal to be carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles by 2030.

macOS Sonoma

The new MacBook Pro models come with macOS Sonoma, which introduces new features for work and play. These include desktop widgets, improved video conferencing features, and an enhanced browsing experience.

Available in space black, silver, and space gray (for the 14-inch model), the new MacBook Pro models offer a blend of style and performance. With its enhanced capabilities and sustainable construction, these new models reaffirm Apple’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. Whether you’re a professional looking for a high-performance laptop or an Apple enthusiast excited about the latest technology, the new MacBook Pro models with M3 Max are worth considering. For more information, full specifications and pricing options jump over to the official Apple website.



