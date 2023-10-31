New Apple iMac M3 silicon 24 inch desktop with 4.5K Retina display

Apple has today unveiled its latest iMac desktop workstation in the form of the new 24-inch iMac. A desktop powered by the latest M3 chip, a successor to the already impressive M1 and M2 Apple silicon chips. The M3 silicon chip, the heart of the new iMac, is a marvel of engineering. It comes with an 8-core CPU and can support up to a 10-core GPU. This chip is designed to support up to 24GB of unified memory, which is a significant upgrade from the previous M1 chip.

M3 silicon chips

The M3 chip, with its advanced technology, offers 2x faster performance than its predecessor, the M1 chip. It also supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, which can greatly enhance visual effects and graphics performance. Additionally, the M3 chip is equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine and the latest media engine, contributing to the overall performance boost.

If you are looking for something a little more portable Apple has also launched a new range of MacBook Pro laptops all equipped with M3 silicon chips. In the form of the MacBook Pro M3, MacBook Pro M3 Pro and a flagship model in the form of the MacBook Pro M3 Pro Max.

Apple iMac M3

Pricing and availability

The new 24-inch iMac with M3 is available to order today, in the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers starting Tuesday, November 7.

iMac with 8-core GPU starts at $1,299 (U.S.) and $1,249 (U.S.) for education, and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse.

iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,499 (U.S.) and $1,399 (U.S.) for education, and is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver. It features an 8-core CPU, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two additional USB 3 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Mouse, and Gigabit Ethernet.

This new iMac model is not only powerful but also efficient. It offers up to 30% faster performance on Safari and Microsoft Excel, making web browsing and spreadsheet management a breeze. Gamers can also expect faster game load times and improved frame rates. Video editing and photo processing capabilities are also enhanced, thanks to the M3 chip’s superior performance.

Retina display

The 24-inch iMac is equipped with a 4.5K Retina display, which boasts 11.3 million pixels, promising a vibrant and crystal-clear viewing experience. The display, coupled with advanced wireless connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, offers a seamless computing experience. The iMac also offers multiple ports, including up to four USB-C ports, two Thunderbolt ports, and support for Gigabit Ethernet. It can also support up to a 6K external display.

The new iMac also excels in the multimedia department. It comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera and studio-quality microphones, ensuring clear and crisp video calls. The six-speaker sound system, which supports Spatial Audio, promises an immersive audio experience.

7 colours

In terms of design, the new iMac is available in seven vibrant colors. It sports a thin, all-in-one design that is both sleek and functional. The iMac also comes with color-matched accessories, including a keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. The Magic Keyboard now comes with Touch ID, adding an extra layer of security and convenience.

macOS Sonoma

The new iMac runs on macOS Sonoma, which includes new features for personalizing widgets, video conferencing, and web browsing. It also introduces a Game Mode for an improved gaming experience.

For those looking to upgrade from an Intel-based system, the new iMac offers a significant performance boost. It promises up to 4x faster performance for Intel upgraders, making it a compelling choice. Apple has also included a Migration Assistant for easy setup and continuity features for seamless work between the iPhone and other Apple devices.

Sustainability

The new iMac with M3 is built using 100 percent recycled aluminum in the stand, recycled rare earth magnets, recycled tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and, in a first for iMac, 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. iMac is also free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.

The new 24-inch iMac with M3 chip offers a powerful and efficient computing experience. It combines advanced technology, enhanced connectivity, superior design, and user-friendly software to deliver a product that is both attractive and high-performing. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or a regular user, the new iMac is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. For more information, full specifications and pricing options jump over to the Apple official website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals