Apple January Event LEAK — 7 Budget Devices That Change Everything

Apple is preparing to start 2026 with a significant announcement, unveiling seven new products at a late-January event. These releases are tailored to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, signaling a strategic shift toward affordability while maintaining the brand’s reputation for innovation and quality. The timing of this event, just ahead of February, appears to be a calculated move to stimulate sales during the typically slower first quarter. Below is an in-depth look at the anticipated products and their potential impact on the market. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details about what Apple has planned for its January event.

12-inch MacBook: Affordable Portability

Apple is reintroducing the 12-inch MacBook, this time as a more budget-friendly option aimed at students and professionals. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, adapted from iPhone technology, this device offers a compelling mix of performance and energy efficiency. Its fanless, ultra-thin design ensures portability, making it ideal for users on the go. The battery life is designed to support all-day use, further enhancing its practicality.

However, the lower price point comes with certain trade-offs. The device features limited ports, including just one USB-C port and no Thunderbolt support, and a lower-cost display that may not appeal to power users. Priced at an estimated $600, this MacBook offers essential functionality for those seeking a lightweight and affordable computing solution.

iPhone 17e: Innovation at a Lower Price

The iPhone 17e is designed to bring advanced features to a wider audience at a more accessible price point. Equipped with the A19 chip, it delivers improved performance and energy efficiency, making sure a smooth user experience. The camera system has been upgraded, featuring an 18 MP front camera with Center Stage for enhanced video calls and a 48 MP rear sensor for high-quality photography.

The display has also been redesigned, incorporating Dynamic Island and slimmer bezels for a modern look. However, to keep costs down, the device retains a 60 Hz refresh rate, which may not appeal to users seeking the smoothest screen performance. This model is expected to attract consumers who prioritize value without compromising on essential features.

Base iPad 12: Power Meets Affordability

The base iPad 12 is receiving a significant upgrade, making it a strong contender in the budget tablet market. Powered by the A18 chip and featuring 8 GB of RAM, this device supports advanced capabilities such as ray tracing and improved multitasking. These enhancements make it suitable for a variety of tasks, from casual browsing to light productivity.

Priced at approximately $299, the iPad 12 is positioned to appeal to a broad audience, including students, families, and casual users. Its combination of performance and affordability ensures it remains a reliable choice for those seeking a versatile tablet without a premium price tag.

Apple TV 4K: Budget-Friendly Streaming

Apple’s latest Apple TV 4K is designed to compete with more affordable streaming devices while maintaining high performance. Priced at just $99, it features the N1 chip, which enhances connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Thread. This ensures a seamless streaming experience across various platforms.

Additionally, the inclusion of the A7 Pro chip boosts gaming performance, making the device a versatile option for both entertainment and casual gaming. By offering premium features at a competitive price, Apple is positioning this product as an attractive choice for users seeking high-quality streaming technology.

HomePod Mini 2: Smarter, Better Sound

The HomePod Mini 2 introduces several meaningful upgrades to Apple’s smart speaker lineup. With the N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7, and the U2 ultra-wideband chip, it offers improved connectivity and enhanced functionality. The speaker quality has been refined to deliver richer, more immersive sound, catering to music enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.

New color options, including a vibrant red, add a layer of personalization, making the device more appealing to a wider audience. These updates position the HomePod Mini 2 as a compelling choice for users looking to integrate smart audio solutions into their homes.

AirTags 2: Greater Range and Longevity

The second-generation AirTags 2 builds on the success of its predecessor with several key improvements. The upgraded U2 ultra-wideband chip significantly extends the tracking range, offering up to three times the distance of the original model. This makes it easier to locate misplaced items, even in larger spaces.

Additionally, the device features enhanced battery life, making sure longer usability without frequent replacements. While the design remains consistent with the original, these updates make AirTags 2 a more reliable and practical tool for everyday item tracking.

Apple Home Hub: Centralized Smart Home Control

The Apple Home Hub introduces a dedicated smart home controller designed to centralize the management of connected devices. Featuring a new HomeOS UI, this device simplifies the control of smart home ecosystems. It includes a FaceTime camera with Center Stage for video calls, music control, and seamless integration with other Apple devices.

Optional accessories, such as a magnetic speaker base and a wall mount, enhance its versatility, allowing users to customize its placement and functionality. This product positions Apple as a stronger competitor in the smart home market, appealing to users seeking a unified and intuitive control solution.

Expanding Accessibility Without Compromising Quality

Apple’s January 2026 event highlights a deliberate effort to make its ecosystem more accessible to a broader audience. From the portable 12-inch MacBook to the versatile Apple Home Hub, these products demonstrate a careful balance between affordability and functionality. By offering high-quality technology at competitive price points, Apple is poised to attract a diverse range of consumers while maintaining its reputation for innovation and performance. These releases are likely to resonate with users seeking reliable and cost-effective solutions in an increasingly competitive market.

