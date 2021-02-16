Apple is offering free repairs on Apple Watch Series 5 and SE with power issues

We heard earlier today that Apple had released their watchOS 7.3.1 software update, the update was designed to fix a power reserve issue on the Apple Watch Series 5 and SE.

Some users have updated to the new version and they may still find that their device is still having an issue with the power reserve.

Apple has not released a support document about the issue and they will be offering free repairs for anyone who has had the issue on the above devices.

To check if your Apple Watch is affected by this issue, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes.

If your Apple Watch still won’t charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair free of charge. Your watch will be examined before service to verify that it’s eligible for free repair.

If you Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE has had these problems with the power reserve, you can find out more details about how to get it resolved at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

