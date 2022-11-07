Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max shipments to be lower due to Covid-19

Apple has announced that it is expecting shipments of its iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to be lower due to a COVID-19 outbreak in China.

The outbreak is apparently at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou China, and this will have an impact on the production of these two handsets.

OVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.

We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.

We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

This could affect the availability of the two models over the holiday period, You can find out more details about the shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro models over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



