Apple recently released its iOS 16.1 software update and now it has been revealed that Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.3.

This is something that Apple does on a regular basis, what this means is that if you have updated your iPhone to the iOS 16.1 software update, you will no longer be able to downgrade to iOS 16.0.3

The recently released iOS 16.1 software update brought a range of new features to the iPhone, this included the new Live Activities feature that displays live information on the iPhone Lock Screen, things like sports score, the status of your Uber, and more. If you own the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, this information is shown in the Dynamic Island.

The iOS 16.1 software update also introduced the iCloud Share Photo Library, this allows you to share photos in this Library with up to five other people. The update also included the ability to use Apple Fitness+ on your iPhone without the need for an Apple Watch.

There were also changes to the Wallet App and also the Home App and Apple introduced a new Clean Energy Charging feature for the iPhone that is designed to reduce your carbon footprint.

The update also fixed a range of bugs that were present in iOS 16.0.3, it is recommended that you update your device to the iOS 16.1 update.

