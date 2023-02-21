Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3

Apple recently released iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone and now they have stopped signing the previous iOS software, iOS 16.3.

The iOS 16.3.1 update included a range of important security updates, so this is the reason that Apple has stopped signing the previous software.

What this means is that if you have already updated your iPhone to the new iOS 16.3.1 software, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous software.

Apple stops signing software to make sure that users cannot downgrade their iPhone to that version, this is done when there are fixes for important security vulnerabilities, and having the latest version of iOS will ensure that people’s iPhones are protected from these security issues.

Apple recently release iOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPhone, this software will bring a range of new features to the iPhone. They also released iPadOS 16.4 beta 1, watchOS 9.4 beta 1 and macOS 13.3 beta 1 at the same time.

The iOS 16.4 update will bring some updates to the Music app in this software update, plus a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, including a pink heart, a blue heart, a jellyfish, a blackbird, and more

As these are only the first set of betas, it will be some time before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen in March, probably around the end of the month.

Source MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals