Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.1.2

Apple recently released their iOS 16.2 software update for the iPhone and now they have stopped signing the previous release, iOS 16.1.2.

What this means is that if you upgrade from iOS 16.1.2 to iOS 16.2, you will no longer be able to downgrade from iOS 16.2. Apple does this when it releases a new software update that includes some fixes for security issues.

The iOS 16.2 software update also included a range of new features for the iPhone, this includes the new Freeform app and much more. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

iOS 16.2 Release Notes:

Freeform

– Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

– A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing

– A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music

– Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

– Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

– New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Lock Screen

– New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data

– Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule

Game Center

– SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

– Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Apple TV

– Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favorite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Home

– Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

– Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

– News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location

– Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

– AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

– Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.2 software update is now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update> Download and install. If you upgrade to iOS 16.2 you will not be able to downgrade to iOS 16.1.2.

Source MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals