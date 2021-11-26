Apple Black Friday deals go live with Gift Cards

Apple has launched its 2021 Black Friday deals and the company is offering gift cards on various purchases from their online store.

Some of the gift cards include a $50 one for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone SE, there is also a $50 offer on the Apple Watch Se and Watch Series 3.

Apple is also offering up to $200 gift cards on the 27 inch iMac and up to $100 for various MacBook Pro, Mini, and MacBook Air models.

Here are some of the Apple Black Friday offers:

$50 for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE

$25 for second-generation or third-generation AirPods

$50 for AirPods Pro

$75 for AirPods Max

$50 for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3

$100 for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

$100 for MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini

$200 for 27-inch iMac

$50 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

$50 for Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air

$25 for second-generation Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, and four pack of AirTags

$25 for Beats Flex and Beats Studio Buds

$50 for Powerbeats Pro, Solo3 Wireless, and Studio3 Wireless

Apple is not offering these Black Friday gift cards on its latest products like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

