Apple announces third quarter revenue of $81.4 billion

Apple has announced its third quarter financial results and the company reported record revenue of $81.4 billion.

That is an increase of some 36 percent for the same period last year, the period covers their third fiscal quarter to the 26th of June 2021.

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”

“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

Apple also announced earnings per diluted share of $1.30, you can see the full financial results over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals