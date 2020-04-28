Apple Stores in the US expected to reopen next month

Apple Stores in the US are expected to reopen in May, Apple recently did this in China after the coronavirus was brought under control in the country.

The company is apparently expecting to reopen many of its retails store in the US in May, the news comes from Apple’s vice president of retail Deidre O’Brien who has told employees that ‘many more’ of their stores will reopen next month.

As well as the US we may also see Apple open its retails stores in more countries like the UK and also other countries in Europe, this will of course depend on what is happening in that individual country.

Apple closed its retails stores outside of China on the 14th of March, it will take a while for the company to reopen all of them around the world. The company has still be selling its products through its online store.

Source Bloomberg

