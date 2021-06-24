Apple AirTag gets a firmware update

The Apple AirTag has been available for a while now, we have seen a number of ways it is being used, to recover a stolen bike and more.

Apple has now released a new firmware update for their tracking device, the update is apparently a revised firmware version that was released previously.

The revised firmware for the device is version 1.0.276 and it comes with the build number 1A287b, the previous firmware was version 1.0.276 with the build number 1A276d. As the build number has changed in this new version there is obviously something new in this firmware update, although as yet we are not exactly sure what changes have been made to the device.

The original version of this AirTag firmware was released this month and it added a number of anti staking enhancements to the device. It is not clear as yet on what Apple has included in this latest firmware version for the device.

There is no way to manually install a software update or the latest firmware on an AirTag, this is done automatically, just like Apple does with other devices like their AirPods and others. As soon as we find out more information on what changes Apple has made to their revised firmware for the AirTag, we will let you know.

Source iMore

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals