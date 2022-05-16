Apple AirPods, MagSafe Battery Pack to switch to USB-C

We previously heard a rumor that the iPhone 15 would come with USB-C and now it would appear that other devices like the Apple AirPods and MagSafe Battery Pack and other devices will also use USB-C in the future.

The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has said that Apple plans to switch the majority of its devices to USB-C.

1. Portless iPhone may cause more problems due to current limitations of wireless technologies & the immature MagSafe ecosystem.

2. Other Lightning port products (e.g., AirPods, Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse, MagSafe Battery) would also switch to USB-C in the foreseeable future. https://t.co/KD14TgBmtr — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 15, 2022

It makes sense for Apple to switch the majority of their devices to USB-C, their iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models all use USB-C, and having all of its devices with the same connector makes sense.

We heard a rumor recently that Apple is working on a new accessory to connect USB-C devices to lightning accessories., so this would work with existing Lighting devices.

Another reason that Apple may be planning to move all of its devices like the Apple AirPods to USB-C is because of new laws that the European Union are proposing, as they want all device manufacturers to use the same connector for charging their devices, the universal connector for this is USB-C.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo

Image Credit: Akhil Yerabati

