iPhone 15 USB-C is being tested according to report

Last week we heard that next year’s iPhone 15 smartphone would be the first iPhone to come with USB-C, Apple is apparently testing USB-C on iPhones at the moment.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that Apple has been testing out USB-C on the iPhone.

They are also developing a new USB-C adapter that will work with the lightning connector that Apple uses at the moment. This will allow current Lightning accessories to work with the new iPhone 15.

In addition to testing models with a USB-C port in recent months, Apple is working on an adapter that would let future iPhones work with accessories designed for the current Lightning connector.

Apple already uses USB-C in some of their iPad models and they are expected to make the switch to the connector in 2023 with the iPhone 15.

This year’s iPhone 14 will not come with USB-C, instead, it will use the current Lightning connector, we are expecting to see four new iPhones later this year.

This will include the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we are expecting the new iPhones to launch sometime in September, the Pro models are expected to be the first of the new iPhones to ditch the notch.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Daniel Romero

