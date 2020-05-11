Apex Legends Season 5 starts tomorrow

Tomorrow Apex Legends Season 5 begins, to learn more about what you can expect from the new content check out the Apex Legends Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor gameplay trailer embedded below.Fortune’s Favor introduces a new Legend: Loba, Season Quests, a new Battle Pass, Ranked Series 4 and more. Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game now available on Xbox One, PS4, and via Origin for PC.

“Pursue your fortune in Apex Legends Season 5. New Legend Loba has arrived to hunt for answers — and revenge. Discover hidden secrets and rewards as you take on waves of prowlers in the all-new PvE Season Quest. Explore a Kings Canyon that has been transformed by Loba’s explosive entrance. Skulltown and Thunderdome have fallen into the ocean, while a dangerous new area, Salvage, sits in the newly formed bay. Grab the new Battle Pass to instantly access exclusive items like the Legendary Hemlock Retrofitted skin and three new Rare Legends skins. Then battle through Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn unique rewards like Apex Packs, XP Boosts, and skins. If you’re up for a true test of skill, drop into Ranked Series 4 and prove you’re the squad to beat! Get out there and show the Outlands what you’re made of! After all, fortune favors the bold.”

Source : YouTube : Kotaku

