Apelviken GMT worldtimer watch hits Kickstarter

Swedish watch enthusiast Daniel Lindberg based in Örebro, Sweden has created a new Lanna watch design building on previous models to provide a new watch with GMT function. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the latest design from Lindberg.

“Updated version of our original watch Lanna Starfish. New design and GMT function. Apelviken is a big beach filled with kitesurfers in the summer. I live close to the beach and it inspired me to the sporty design. The GMT hand keep track of time in another timezone. The watch pass 20 ATM test and can be used in most situations in life.”

Features of the new Lanna Starfish watch design inlcude :

– Case: 40 mm

– Band widht: 20 mm

– RONDA CALIBER 515.24H. GMT function.

– Swiss quartz movement

– Sapphire glass

– 20 ATM

– Lumed hands

– Watch case stainless steel 316 L

– Mesh band stainless steel 316 L

“During my teenage years I started collecting unusual, unique, watches. It could be from exclusive brands but also from smaller microbrands. The most important thing for me was that the watches would arouse a feeling in me and that they offered something unusual, such as a unique feature or unusual design.

In 2016 I decided to start my own brand Lanna watches. I sold off my watch collection to enable the project. The goal was to be able to share my interest in stylish, original watches with others. Now I am 37 years old but my childish enthusiasm for watches is, oddly enough, still growing every year.”

visit the official Kickstarter campaign page for more information on the new timepiece which is available to back from just £64 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during May to August 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

