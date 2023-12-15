AORUS 17 & 15 Intel Core Ultra 7 AI ready gaming laptops

GIGABYTE’s latest offerings for 2024 – the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 offer gamers a combination of powerful hardware, state-of-the-art cooling technology, and AI-driven functionality, setting a new standard for portable gaming and creative powerhouses. At the heart of these laptops are the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, also known as “Meteor Lake”. This processor represents a significant leap in mobile computing power, integrating the Intel AI Boost Engine, a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU). This inclusion not only extends battery life but also enhances power-efficiency, making these laptops an ideal choice for gamers and creatives who require high-performance machines on the go.

Complementing the powerful processors are the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. These GPUs, coupled with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology in the AORUS 17, intelligently switch between graphics processors. This feature optimizes both performance and battery usage, ensuring that the laptops can handle even the most demanding gaming and creative tasks without compromising on battery life.

AI ready gaming laptops

In terms of memory, the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 come with expandable DDR5 memory. This not only allows for easy upgrades in the future but also ensures that these laptops can handle multitasking and memory-intensive applications with ease.

One of the standout features of these laptops is the WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology. This advanced cooling system ensures optimal performance by keeping the laptops’ powerful components cool, even under heavy load. This technology is crucial in maintaining the longevity and reliability of these high-performance laptops.

The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 also boast QHD displays with up to a 240 Hz refresh rate. This, coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, delivers an immersive personal cinema experience. The vivid imagery and immersive sound transform gaming and multimedia consumption into a captivating experience. Furthermore, these displays have received TÜV Rheinland low blue light and flicker-free certification, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even during long gaming or work sessions.

In a nod to the increasing role of AI in modern computing, GIGABYTE has also included the AI Nexus app in these laptops. This app includes utilities like AI Boost and AI Generator. AI Boost, driven by Microsoft Azure AI, fine-tunes CPU/GPU and fan settings based on detected game profiles, ensuring optimal performance for each game. On the other hand, AI Generator leverages edge AI computing power with Stable Diffusion, opening up new possibilities in AI-driven applications.

Looking ahead, GIGABYTE is also planning to introduce AI Power Gear, a feature that will optimize power consumption. This feature aims to extend both battery life and overall device longevity, further enhancing the value proposition of these laptops.

The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 represent a significant evolution in gaming laptops. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, these laptops offer robust performance for demanding tasks. With features like WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies, and AI-driven utilities, these laptops are ready to redefine the portable gaming and creative landscape in 2024.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals