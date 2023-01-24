Another look at the iOS 16.3 software update (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone, we got to see a video of the software in action earlier and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the new iOS 16.3 software update for the iPhone.

As we can see from the video, the new iOS 16.3 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, this included the new Security Keys feature which provides additional security.

There are also some updates for the Emergency SOS feature on the latest iPhone models, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. You can see the full release notes from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

The new iOS 16.3 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit Brandon Butch





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals